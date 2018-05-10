12 sickened by pepper spray at Oak Grove High School in San Jose

At Oak Grove HS: Students tell me their friends in the affected classroom were coughing, had bloodshot eyes & skin was red. @SJFD #SanJose pic.twitter.com/cLeTZBSfG6 — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) May 9, 2018

An incident at a San Jose high school Wednesday afternoon is being blamed on pepper spray.The fire department was called to Oak Grove High School around 3pm on reports that people in a biology class smelled something strange and were having trouble breathing.Firefighters evacuated the classroom and created a "warm zone" on campus for the contaminated students and at least one teacher.At the time, first responders did not know what caused the problem so those affected were not allowed to leave for fear they could contaminate others."I have two friends actually that were in the classroom and I think they were in the worst condition because they were coughing real bad and their skin was red," said sophomore Brandon Thompson.A spokesperson for the San Jose Fire Department said 12 people were treated and decontaminated on campus.Six of them were taken to the hospital. The other six were allowed to go home.Firefighters were concerned for the unknown number of students, who had been in the biology class, who left campus before help arrived.At first, those students were being asked to return to campus.But ultimately, the fire department issued instructions for them instead."What we want them to do is shower at home, wash their clothes and if they start experiencing any symptoms at all, we want them to call 911," said Captain Mitch Matlow.The East Side Union High School District issued the following statement: