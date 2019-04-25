Education

17 students at same Ohio school earn perfect ACT scores

By Eyewitness News
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Getting a perfect score on the ACT isn't easy, but over a dozen students at one high school in Ohio did just that.

Seventeen juniors and seniors at Walnut Hills High School in Cincinnati scored a perfect 36 on the standardized test used for college admissions.

One reason for the students' success is the high standards they're held to at the high school.

Walnut Hills is a college-preparatory high school that requires students to take an exam in math and reading to get in.

Out of all the students who take that exam, only the top 30% get in.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationohiohigh schoolu.s. & worldgood newsstudentstests
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News