books

8-year-old eastern North Carolina girl releases second book

PLYMOUTH, N.C. -- An 8-year-old girl from Plymouth, North Carolina, will release her second book Tuesday.

De'Zyre Williams will be releasing "Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," on Tuesday.

"Close Friends: Who Love Each Other," is the sequel to "Close Friends," a book Williams released last year.

The sequel will share the adventure of three friends: Pig, Zebra and Mouse as they attend karate class together.

"Close Friends: Friends Who Love Each Other," will be available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and her personal website.

Williams published her first book at the age of 6, according to her website.

"As an author of nonfiction children's books, I specialize in authorship and positive social skills," her website says.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinaeducationchildrenbooksu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOOKS
New mystery book based on the Silicon Valley
Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
Iconic Toni Morrison books
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO delays, cancellations persist due to runway closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Below average highs, harsh rebound
Oakland parents say 'noose' incidents prompt opportunity for discussion, education
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
Raiders kick off season tonight on Monday Night Football on ABC
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
San Francisco will offer $2.5B for PG&E's power grid
Show More
New Stanford Hospital prepares to open
VIDEO: Elephant injures 18 in Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant
Tesla driver apparently caught asleep at the wheel
Whale comes extremely close to tourist boat
Pilot strike causes British Airways to ground nearly all flights
More TOP STORIES News