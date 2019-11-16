Education

9-year-old on track to graduate from university in December

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands -- A child prodigy from Belgium is on course to gain a bachelor's degree at 9 years old.

VTM reports Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology, a tough course even for students of an average graduate age.

Simons plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering, while also studying for a medical degree when he graduates in December.

REALTED:
Ameerah Jackson, 11-year-old music prodigy from Missouri City, releases first song online

4-year-old cheerleading prodigy stuns millions online
11-year-old student started classes this week at Southern University
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchildrengraduationbachelorchild performers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 injured, 13 displaced after crews put out blaze in Castro District
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
Oakland football player fighting for his life after cancer spreads
5 killed, including 3 children, in shooting at San Diego home
Arizona man extradited in 1979 killing of Bay Area woman
Warriors' D'Angelo Russell sidelined for 2 weeks after thumb injury
Hillsborough heiress murder trial: Tiffany Li found not guilty
Show More
Will Colin Kaepernick make his NFL comeback?
Kanye West's first visit in Houston this weekend: Jail
Hero cops save woman from burning car moments before explosion
Building A Better Bay Area: Focus On Fremont
Santa Rosa councilmember living in South America
More TOP STORIES News