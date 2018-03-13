A guide to student walkouts

Here are a few things you should keep in mind of if you choose to exercise your right to protest by walking out of the classroom:
- Stay on campus. It's the best way to stay safe.
- Harmful actions can have legal consequences. Keep it peaceful.
- Listen to others. Express your feelings with empathy and respect.
- Students are responsible for any missed classwork.
Taking part in a peaceful protest can be a powerful learning experience for students, parents and teachers. For more guidance on safe, productive student demonstrations, visit asca.org.
