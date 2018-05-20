EDUCATION

ABC7's Dion Lim speaks at Chi-Am Circle's scholarship banquet

This graduation season, students in the South Bay were honored and awarded with scholarships at the Chi-Am Circle's scholarship dinner in Santa Clara. (Frank Jang)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
This graduation season, students in the South Bay were honored and awarded with scholarships at the Chi-Am Circle's scholarship dinner in Santa Clara.

ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim served as emcee and keynote speaker for the crowd of over 300 that gathered at the China Stix restaurant for the ceremony. She spoke about the importance of having a voice and being able to use it appropriately in the face of adversity. Assemblyman Evan Low also make remarks about his experience navigating the political landscape as a 4th generation Asian America.

30 accomplished high school seniors were presented with scholarships and made speeches about their plans for college and beyond.

The group raised more than 70-thousand dollars for the students. More than 3-thousand dollars was raised for a private ABC7 News studio tour and live-audience taping during one of Dion's newscasts.

Chi-Am Circle was established in 1965 and built on a foundation of serving the community.
