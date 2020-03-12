art

Art in Action: Bay Area-based program helps bring art to students across the country

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Art is an important outlet for so many kids. However, they don't all have access to it in school.

That's why Judy Sleeth created Art in Action.

Back when Judy's daughter attended Laurel School in Menlo Park, there was no art program.

Since Judy had an art background, she started helping with art lessons and jotted down her instructions for friends who also wanted to help kids experience art. That was 37 years ago.

The program, which provides K-8 art curriculum to schools that purchase it, took off locally and nationally.

The nonprofit is holding an online auction to raise money for new curriculum and scholarships for schools that can't afford the program.

You can help out by bidding on auction items on the Art in Action website... because every child deserves art.
