Elementary school art teacher's sweet project goes viral: 'I laid out my dress for two weeks and just let them doodle on it'

Rebecca Bonner brought a white dress into her classroom, gave the kids fabric markers and sharpies, and let their imaginations run wild.
"I laid out my dress for two weeks and just let them doodle on it," Bonner told ABC News. "I think it's really important for kids to have that outlet, to have that place to create, and that freedom to create."
Bonner, who teaches more than 500 children ages 3 to 11 at Mcauliffe Elementary School in Highland Village, Texas, said she found the idea in a private Facebook group for art teachers.
After Bonner wore the dress to her students' art show, her daughter, 20-year-old Charlece Lake, posted photos to Twitter, explaining the background of the dress and writing, "my mom is the cutest art teacher ever!!"
my mom is the cutest art teacher ever!! She made a dress and had every one of her students draw one thing on the dress for her to wear. This was her at her student’s art show tonight. IM SOBBING pic.twitter.com/6Q7L2mq5jQ— Charlece Lake (@charlece_lake) March 23, 2019
The post took off, garnering more than 100,000 likes.
Lake, who is currently pursuing her teaching degree, said her mom is really passionate about her job. She said she's excited her mom's work and her philosophy of "turn your mess up into a dress up" are getting so much attention.
"I think she just inspires students to be creative and just make their mistakes into something beautiful," she said.