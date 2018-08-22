If you are preparing to send your little one to kindergarten, here are some tips to make sure that the first day goes smoothly:Keep in mind, this is the first time many kids will meet so many new people, which could be stressful if not familiar.Make sure your little one has opportunities that will help them prepare for being in a large group.Practice counting from 1-10 with your child.Have your child count objects around the house or things they see when they're outside.When your child arrives in the classroom, it's best if they know their name, address, and phone number.