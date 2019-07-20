Education

Bay Area girls participate in Hackathon in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the South Bay, "innovation" was the word for dozens of girls on Friday.

ABC7 News was in Santa Clara at Walmart Labs for the Hackathon challenge.

Fifty girls were tasked with coming up with creative solutions to the gender gap in science and technology fields.

The winners received Chromebooks, air pods or tickets to sporting events. There was also a panel discussion.

ABC7 News reporter Amanda Del Castillo served as the moderator.
