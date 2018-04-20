EDUCATION

Bay Area students make voices heard during walkouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Students in the Bay Area and across the nation walked out of class today in another protest against gun violence in school. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Students in the Bay Area and across the nation walked out of class today in another protest against gun violence in school.

But, this time it coincides with a somber anniversary. On this day 19 years ago, an attack by students at Columbine High that left 13 people dead. There were actually two protests against gun violence today at Oakland's Skyline High School.

This morning, 2 to 300 students gathered on the football field for a rally that had the blessing of school administrators.

RELATED: Bay Area students hold moment of silence on Columbine anniversary

But, this afternoon, about 100 students marched off campus in a protest that did not have the district's okay. Some carried signs, most chanted, " hey hey, ho ho, NRA has got to go."

Student Avelina Rivezzo-Weber explained why they were willing to defy authority, "gun violence is an issue that affects the Skyline Community immensely. We lose many community members to gun violence year after year."

Senior Elias Tadesse added, "guns around here is not that uncommon, but that's why we need more control over it."

It wasn't just Oakland. Students chanting: "the people united will never be divided," walked off campus at San Jose's Notre Dame High School and took their concerns all the way to city hall.

RELATED: A guide to student walkouts

Student Astrid Dominguez said, "We're walking today to amplify the voices of those affected...we're here to stand up and see the change we want to see in the world. Because if we're not going to take a stand who else is?"

Students also protested gun violence outside Tamalpais High in Mill Valley.

At Sonoma Valley High in the north bay they took things a step farther, registering students to vote, so they could take their protest to the ballot box.
All these protests were designed to coincide with the 19th anniversary of the attack by two students on classmates and teachers at Colorado's Columbine high-- killing 13 before they turned the guns on themselves.

Columbine and other attacks have emboldened these kids to stand-up for themselves, even if that means walking out. Skyline High's Avelina Rivezzo-Weber concluded, "this is happening nation-wide. Why shouldn't we participate?"

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on gun control.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationproteststudentsgunsgun violencegun controlcolumbine school shootingschool shootingparkland school shootingOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News