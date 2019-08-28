Berkeley moms launch campaign to increase time their kids have to eat school lunch

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Two mothers in Berkeley have launched a campaign to increase the amount of time their children have to eat lunch at school.Both moms discovered items that were never touched when their children came home from their public school each day.You might think their children didn't like the snacks their moms had packed. But the issue turned out to be they ran out of time to eat before class resumed.They've gained more than 1,400 signatures on Change.Org.Berkeley's School District released a statement saying elementary students get a combined 40 minutes for lunch and recess every day.Nutritionists say shrinking lunch times are a national trend. Many school districts have shortened lunch breaks to cram in more time aimed at improving test scores.