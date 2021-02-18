Education

Berkeley Unified unveils COVID-19 vaccination plan for teachers


BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Wednesday, Berkeley Unified School District announced that the city's public schools will start reopening for in-person learning in late March.

The youngest kids in the school district, who are in pre-school through second grade, will be the first to get back into the classroom.

The long-awaited return is contingent on the school district vaccinating its teachers.

That process will begin next week at Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley.

In the next few days, teachers will receive a link from the Berkeley Unified School District which will allow them to make appointments.

The goal is to have all students, including high schoolers, back in the classroom by the week of April 19.

"The fact that we may have two full months to return to school before the end of the school year, I think, is an enormous win for our students and families," said Berkeley Unified superintendent Dr. Brent Stephens.

