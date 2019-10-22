Education

North Bay boy to be rewarded after paying off lunch debt for his entire third grade class

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A North Bay third-grader will be honored for standing up for his fellow classmates and helping enact a state law.

We told you about Ryan's incredible deed when he used his allowance to anonymously pay off his school's lunch balances.

RELATED: 9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class

The selfless act partly inspired Governor Gavin Newsom into recently signing a law, banning schools from singling out students unable to pay for lunch.

Ryan also just had his 10th birthday, so being awarded at the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting is icing on the cake.
