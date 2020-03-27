Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Southern California mariachi school still teaching music online during COVID-19 pandemic

LOS ANGELES -- The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way so many people live, work and how people educate themselves. At Lluvia y Fuego Mariachi Academy in Southern California, there's a little less music filling the classroom.

However, the owner of the mariachi school is still open and running his business by continuing classes via livestream video.

"It becomes an opportunity for us to actually have better ways or more ways of increasing our capacity to hold a class. And to have maybe more people watch us online even when they can't make it or maybe they're on the other side of the world," said Juan Ignacio Zepeda, owner of Lluvia y Fuego.

Zepeda is looking at this new way of life as a potential for growth change, but he did mention that he has lost about half of his students.

For those who are still staying connected online, one student admits it can be challenging even though he likes staying at home.

"I also miss them like at school, I don't really have a full conversation with them anymore because sometimes during classes we'd have a conversation and just talk," said Isaiah Flores who is in 6th grade and sings, plays guitar and guitarrón at Lluvia y Fuego.

For those students that have continued taking classes online, Zepeda said that they are all adjusting perfectly fine because most kids know how to handle technology. Since classes are still in session at Lluvia y Fuego the academy still has hope despite the changes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcommunity journalistcoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolmusicin the communitycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Apple launches tools to connect users with CDC's COVID-19 guidance
Founder of San Jose-based video conference company Zoom discusses growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Need to smile? 7 heartwarming ways Bay Area communities are coming together
WATCH LIVE: Officials give updates on COVID-19 in Santa Clara County
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Founder of San Jose-based video conference company Zoom discusses growth during COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus Social Distancing: How far away is 6 feet?
Celebrity author couple feed hospital workers, help restaurants
Show More
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to halt evictions statewide
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus Stimulus Bill: what you should know
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Man tearfully thanks hospital staff for saving wife's life
More TOP STORIES News