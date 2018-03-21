EDUCATION

California teacher who made anti-military remarks fired

EMBED </>More Videos

An El Rancho High School teacher whose apparently anti-military remarks were caught on video has been fired. (KABC)

PICO RIVERA, Calif. --
An El Rancho High School teacher whose anti-military remarks were caught on video has been fired.

RELATED: Costco honoring military, families in special event

The school board's president said the district voted to fire Gregory Salcido Tuesday night.

Victor Quinonez, the student who secretly recorded the video of the rant, said he was berated by Salcido for wearing a Marines sweatshirt in class.

RELATED: Gay teacher fired after posting her wedding photos online

Salcido had been on administrative leave while the school board investigated. He also serves on the Pico Rivera City Council.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachermilitaryschoolviral videoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News