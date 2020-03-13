Coronavirus Impact: San Francisco converts public libraries, recreation facilities to emergency childcare centers after school closures

SFUSD will also be opening 14 food pick-up sites at schools across the city starting Monday. The district will provide FREE breakfast, lunch, and pantry items to all children 18 and younger. No proof of ID is required, but a child must be present. Families will not need to enter the school buildings.
CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
This comes after San Francisco Unified announced the closure of all its public schools in the city as a safety measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Parents on the front line include San Francisco-based hospital staff, Department of Public Health employees, and activated Disaster Service Workers.
CLOSURES LIST: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area
"During this time, health care workers and other essential staff need to be able to keep working and responding to this public health emergency," said Mayor Breed. "With this change to our libraries and recreation facilities, young people whose parents need to respond to COVID-19 will have a safe place to go. I want to thank the Library and the Recreation and Park Department for stepping up to provide this critical service for San Francisco families."
"The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is the largest provider of youth programming outside of the school district," said Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg. "We will offer engaging activities akin to a summer camp in order to ease the impact of school closures on San Francisco families."
RESOURCES: Coronavirus in California: Get resources and information about COVID-19
SF Recreation and Park's facilities will serve kindergarten through fifth grade, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The San Francisco Public Library will provide homework help and educational enrichment for youth grades six to 12, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Office of Early Care and Education is continuing to provide support and guidance for existing private childcare providers for children 0 to 5 years old.
"San Francisco Public Library has long served as a safe haven for youth and an essential provider of educational and recreational resources," said City Librarian Michael Lambert. "By focusing our organizational capacity on serving as Emergency Youth Care Centers, we are fulfilling our mission and supporting the City's overall resiliency at a time of critical need."
"Health care workers are on the front lines every day, keeping our community healthy and safe," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health. "Right now, the care they are delivering is more vital than ever, as we work together as a City to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Practically speaking, health care workers often can't work from home. With school closures and other impacts on our community, their childcare needs are changing fast. We are grateful to the libraries and recreation centers for stepping up to provide childcare for health care workers, so that they can continue to do what's needed most, while knowing that their families are in good hands."
The centers will operate from March 16 through March 31.
All 28 San Francisco library locations will be closed to the public starting at 6 p.m. today and remain closed until March 31. The Library's robust digital services will continue to give card holders 24/7 free access to eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, classes and more.
For more information about the emergency day care centers amid the coronavirus outbreak, see the website here.
