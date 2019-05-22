CSU appoints first woman president of San Francisco State University

SAN FRANCISCO -- The California State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday appointed Lynn Mahoney to serve as the president of San Francisco State University, the first woman to serve in that role.Mahoney, currently the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Los Angeles, will be the 14th president of SFSU when she officially takes over in July.She is replacing Leslie Wong, who is retiring after seven years as SFSU president."San Francisco State is the city's vibrant and diverse nexus for academics, culture and advocacy," Mahoney said in a news release. "I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, community members and campus administrators to ensure a welcome and inclusive environment for our students as is befitting one of the most socially conscious cities in the country."Mahoney previously held various roles at CSU Long Beach before going to CSU Los Angeles. She earned her bachelor's degree in American studies at Stanford University and a doctorate in history from Rutgers University.