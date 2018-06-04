EDUCATION

Dancing girl steals show at pre-K graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Pre-K graduation sensation: Alicia Vitarelli reports during "Big Talkers" on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

It's graduation season and that means time to celebrate our accomplishments.

If you need encouragement to celebrate yourself, look no further than five-year-old Aubrey Toby.

The little girl walked that pre-k graduation line in Durham, North Carolina like no other.

Her uncle, Merle Murrian, says her future is going to be amazing.

This is only the pre-k graduation - oh the places she'll go...and dance... and spin!

Murrian says it's clear - his niece is a young queen in the making.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbig talkersfeel goodchildrenviral videograduationgradsschoolstudents
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News