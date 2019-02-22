OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve

Negotiations between Oakland union leaders and the district are resuming today, as teachers go on strike for a second day.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Teachers and parents say they are energized on day two of the strike and they feel confident their demands will be met.

"We are building energy, getting smarter about how to strike, my backpack is heavier today with sunscreen, chapstick, extra water bottles for people and phone charger," said Jane Lee from the picket line.

The two sides are back at the bargaining table but outside of those negotiations, it sounds like the two sides are still far apart.

The school district says it hopes the union brings a counter proposal to the table Friday. But the union says it has no counter proposal because initial demands still stand.

They want a 12 percent pay raise, smaller class sizes and no school closures.

"We don't need a counter proposal. We know what we want and we have to fight for it. We need to keep our picket line strong and believe in what our students deserve and what we deserve," said Lee, an instructional coach.

District spokesperson John Sasaki says the district can't afford to give them much more. "We know everyone in the city supports our teachers. We support our teachers. It is just a matter of what we can provide them. We have a serious financial problem here in the district so we can only give so much we have to come to a compromise," he said.

Some parents say they are ready to go the distance on the picket lines for the teachers.

"As long as it takes, we will be out here picketing with our teachers. We will be here rain or shine. It is supposed to rain next week, we will be here with our ponchos," said parent Silvia Orneles.

The school district says if an agreement isn't reached Friday it expects negotiations to take place over the weekend.

Vaya aquí si desea más información sobre la huelga de maestros de Oakland en español.
