education

Marin County's Dixie School District to hold renaming party

Marin County district to hold renaming party
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- After dropping the name it used for more than 100 years, one of Marin County's oldest districts will hold a "Naming Party" to transform its identity.

Last month's vote to re-name the Dixie School District drew national attention.

The push to change the Dixie name intensified during the current, 2018-19 school year. However some activists claim they pushed to drop the Dixie name for decades. They believe Dixie was too closely aligned to the Confederacy, racism, and slavery.

RELATED: Dixie School District board votes to approve name change

Some people supported keeping Dixie as the district's name. They claimed Dixie honored a Miwok Indian woman with the same name who lived in Marin more than 150 years ago.

The Marin Independent Journal reports Thursday's naming party will take place at Miller Creek Elementary School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

People can also submit their suggestions for names in boxes at schools across the district.

School board members will likely vote on a new name in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationmarinsan rafaeleducationslaveryracismcivil warconfederacy
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News