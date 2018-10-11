ANTI-BULLYING

East Bay nonprofit working to knock-out bullying with an after school boxing program

An East Bay non-profit is working to knock-out bullying with a one, two punch. (KGO-TV)

Katie Utehs
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
An East Bay nonprofit is working to knock-out bullying with a one, two punch. The Feet First Foundation's boxing program is building confidence and teaching students self- defense.

"Little steps, little. Don't cross your feet. Don't cross your feet," said Sean Sharkey as he coached a group of elementary school students.

The Feet First Foundation starts with the basics of boxing. The training sessions are taking place at John Muir Elementary in Martinez.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with bullying and teen mental health

"We're not coming into the schools to train fighters. We do that at the gym. But, we're coming into the schools to build confidence in children," explained Sharkey.

Combating bullying with more fighting seems counterintuitive, but boxing isn't just about punching. April McKillop's two boys attend the afterschool program.

"The discipline that they have here is awesome. I wish that they would get this in all of the schools. I think the bullying would be less."

Sharkey trains boxers and MMA fighters at his Martinez gym.

Two years ago a client, Daniel Dorsette, approached him with the idea for the school program. Dorsette's daughter, second-grader Aubrielle Dorsette, says her training has helped.

"Like I am confident and strong," said Dorsette.

RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters deliver message about bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school

"I feel that we can scale this from one school to the next and right now we're talking with Mount Diablo Unified School District," said Sharkey.

The program should be easy to scale. Everlast donated 250 gloves and it's all volunteer run. Professional fighters like Manuel "Tino" Avila help instruct.

"I was born to be a fighter. I was always fighting at school or making trouble at the house," said Avila.

So Avila's father put him in boxing at age 10.

"I was a kid that people didn't expect to make it past 18-years-old. You know, I was at the time seven-years-old being brought home by cops. So it taught me self-discipline, to be respectful," said Avila.

"When they do act up I ask them what would coach do," said McKillop with a laugh.

RELATED: Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying

The program will run the entire school year at John Muir. Feet First is also in talks with the State Board of Education to grow the program. Sharkey is going for gold.

"I see this going national. I really do," said Sharkey. As are students with their new found confidence.

"What do you want to do when you grow up?" asked ABC 7 News Reporter Katie Utehs. "Be an Olympic swimmer and also a teacher," replied Dorsette.

The Feet First program will start in the Mount Diablo Unified School District on November 8th.

For more information on the Feet First Foundation visit their website.

The City of Martinez is celebrating the accomplishments of the organization with a Feet First Day.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationboxinganti-bullyingbullyingcontra costa countychildrenMartinez
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANTI-BULLYING
ABC7 and the Harlem Globetrotters present: The ABCs of Bullying Prevention
Harlem Globetrotters discuss bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school
Get help with bullying and teen mental health
Allies in action: Local help with complicated issues
More anti-bullying
EDUCATION
Harlem Globetrotters discuss bullying prevention at Pleasant Hill school
Lead found in more than half of San Francisco's public schools
Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
UC Berkeley student featured in Disney's 'Dream Big Princess' project
More Education
Top Stories
Hurricane Michael drone video over Panama City Beach
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
Demolition begins at Vallco Shopping Center for new development
Kanye West talks mental health, stop-and-frisk with Trump
Melania Trump says she's 'most bullied person' in the world
SoCal man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
Show More
Warriors announce mouthwatering local eats for new Chase Center
Man banned from gun range for pointing pistol at friend
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Tipsy Treats: Best beer pairings for Halloween candy
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross and Nordstrom Rack
More News