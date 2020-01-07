East Bay school proposes name change to 'Michelle Obama Elementary'

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, parents and staff are proposing a name change to an elementary school.Wilson Elementary School could possibly be changed to honor former first lady Michelle Obama as it's in the process of rebuilding in Richmond.The West Contra Costa County School District tells ABC7 News this new school will not be traditional.There will be no hallways, classrooms will have large windows and doors will connect rooms together.With this new design, parents and staff thought now would be the time to change the name."The school is going through a transformation and the members of the community have asked that we consider a name change to the school to signify a rebirth," West Contra Costa Unified School District Communications Director Marcus Walton said.The school is originally named after the 28th president and it could be changed to Michelle Obama Elementary School."She advocates for education she advocates for poverty, for nutrition and healthy living," said PTA President Maisha Cole said, who currently has two students at Wilson."The rebuild is not about a new school, a cute school and a new name, it's about a process," she said.So far the name is generating interest."Parents are really excited. You know the possibility of changing the name to really represent our community and values is really exciting," Wilson's Principal Claudia Velez said.Two meetings will be held in January where people in the community can voice their opinion."There may be some people who are who went to the school and in previous years who wish to keep the name. So the board committee will hear from all sides and there may be others who have a different name proposal."The new school is set to open in August 2020.