building a better bay area

East Bay school's hybrid model could be key to reviving in-person learning across Bay Area

Orinda Intermediate in the East Bay has come up with a hybrid model for in-person learning, that could potentially serve as a model for other Bay Area public schools.
By
ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Orinda teacher Michelle Pinney knows all about multi-tasking to meet the realities of teaching her sixth-graders in person, and remotely, at the same time.

"The one thing that makes it manageable is the awesome students that we have," said Pinney. "They are resilient. They are flexible. They are patient."

RELATED: East Bay parents push for return to in-person classes; teachers union urges delay

ABC7 News was allowed to record video of Pinney's class from a safe distance, through an open door.

It's an age group, all the way up through high school, that's proved challenging to bring back in-person for many Bay Area public school districts.

"We currently have three cohorts, A, B and C," explained Orinda Intermediate School Principal Stacy Wayne. "The A's and B's are in hybrid so they come back every other day. The C's are fully remote."

About 80 percent of Orinda's sixth-graders are back in this hybrid model, with in-person classes two days a week. The district's elementary students attend in-person half-day sessions four days a week.

VIDEO: Teacher opens up about what in-person learning will look at this South Bay school
EMBED More News Videos

Lietz Elementary students will be back to in-person school on Monday, February 22, 2021.



The plan developed with Orinda's employee unions includes plexiglass partitions, masks, hand-washing, distancing, improved ventilation and cleaning in every classroom.

There is also weekly COVID-19 testing for staff and teachers.

"It took many meetings. I believe it was over 30 meetings," said Dr. Carolyn Seaton PhD, Superintendent of the Orinda Union School District. "We do have a supportive parent community, but this was not about money. We actually got a lot less money from the state and federal government than many other districts, and have had to use some additional money that might've gone to instructional supplies."

RELATED: San Francisco Unified to vote on plan for reopening schools

Anything that could be considered higher risk, like choral practice, has been moved outside.

Students are not allowed to congregate, and except for an outside snack or sip from a water bottle, there are no lunches.

Still, for many Orinda sixth-graders, being back in class has been a welcome change.

"It's pretty hard to make new friends on Zoom," said one student. "That's why it's really convenient to get to go back to school because you get to meet the new friends you made."

Orinda plans to bring back it's upper middle school grades once Contra Costa County moves into a less restrictive COVID-19 tier.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationorindabuilding a better bay areabay areacoronavirus californiacoronavirusteachersonline learningstudentsreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Ever ridden in a car with no driver? Here's what it's like
San Mateo Co. gyms, restaurants reopen indoors
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
Berkeley City Council unanimously passes police reforms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
1 injured during shooting inside East Bay Target, officials say
San Mateo Co. gyms, restaurants reopen indoors
Breed has warning for criminals after string of violence in SF
SF father begs for help finding daughter struggling through pandemic
Disney+ announces premiere dates for Star Wars, 'Loki' series
Bay Area movie theaters announce reopening dates
Show More
Ever ridden in a car with no driver? Here's what it's like
Bay Area couple finds $25K in stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
UCSF doctors detect shocking increase of CA variant cases in study
Damaging wind gusts possible across Bay Area
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
More TOP STORIES News