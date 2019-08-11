ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Head of San Francisco school board talks about proposal for controversial mural at George Washington High School

.@SFUnified School board president @stevoncook spoke to me about what’s expected this Tuesday with regard to controversial mural at George Washington High School. Watch more of the interview tonight on @abc7newsbayarea or on our website https://t.co/YamFjmiSfR pic.twitter.com/GoADHyILal — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 10, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The head of San Francisco's School Board has offered a proposal to deal with the fight over a mural that's put George Washington High School in the national spotlight.The mural is called " Life of Washington." It's been in place for more than 80 years.Some activists want it destroyed because of how it portrays Native-Americans and African-Americans.But many Washington alums, educators, artists, and community leaders have called for keeping the mural.Now, there's a call for covering the mural with panels."There's still going to be a good variety of opinions about what should happen," San Francisco School Board President Stevon Cook said. "But if this passes actually destroying the art won't be on the table. My hope is that this does pass and this board can get back to the work of making policy of every young person in the city."Watch the video posted above to more of the interview with Stevon Cook.