Family fun at the Children's Natural History Museum in Fremont

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a hidden gem in Fremont that will transport families back in time. The Children's Natural History Museum in Fremont is a place to see and touch local history. Families can learn about local fossils, animals, minerals, astronomy and more!

Many of the specimens were discovered by the late Wesley Gordon. He was a Hayward teacher. He and his group of "Boy Paleontologists" spent about 15 years discovering fossils in the Irvington District of Fremont. They found tens of thousands of fossils. Most went to UC Berkeley, but are not on public display.

Some were given to the Math/Science Nucleus, an educational non-profit that manages the Children's Natural History Museum. Individual donors and organizations have also contributed specimens to the museum, so kids can learn and be inspired.
