Gilroy Unified students welcomed back to school

The district says two additional counselors will be at all 15 of its schools today. Extra police will be on hand as a precaution as well.
Staff were back in the classroom Monday preparing for their students' return and specifically received training on how to respond to children who may be upset by the Garlic Festival shooting.
Three people including a 13-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were killed and at least a dozen others were hurt in the shooting rampage.
"There's going to be questions. There's going to be tears. There's going to be a lot of expression of sorrow and we're going preparing our staff as much as we can for dealing with students while at the same time dealing with their own emotions," said Deborah Flores, Ph.D., Gilroy Unified school Dist. Superintendent.
Hundreds of people in the community have taken advantage of the counseling services offered and there's hope that there will be healing in numbers as the school year gets started and all of these students are reunited with their friends and teachers.
See more stories on the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.
Students are being welcomed to school this morning with #GilroyStrong bracelets. Have a great first day everyone! pic.twitter.com/Qp0Imj2vsq— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) August 14, 2019