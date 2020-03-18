Coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warns parents to be prepared for schools to not open until after summer break

California Governor Gavin Newsom warned parents and students Tuesday to not expect schools to be be back in session in the next few weeks and possibly not reopen until after summer break.

He said he was not expecting the schools to open before the summer vacation, because of efforts to increase social distancing, especially among vulnerable populations.

Schools and colleges across the state have been hit by a wave of closures and cancellations as officials work to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

LIVE UPDATES: Tracking all the latest developments in the novel coronavirus outbreak

Newsom signed emergency legislation on Tuesday providing up to $1 billion in funding to help fight COVID-19.

"This money will provide more hospital beds and medical equipment to help hospitals deal with the coming surge and it will help protect those who are most at risk. I am grateful to the Legislature for their quick action," said Newsom in a statement.
Newsom said that California has been preparing hospital systems for a COVID-19 surge.

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

He said he had spoken with President Donald Trump highlighting need for swabs for COVID-19 testing. He said test kits without swabs were like printers without ink cartridges.

The state has also asked federal officials to expand telehealth for Medical and Medicare beneficiaries.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgavin newsomhealtheducationcoronavirusschool closures
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus impact: Life in SF Bay Area after shelter-in-place order
NYPD officer tests positive for coronavirus, 17 colleagues sick
Bay Area families adjust to studying, working under one roof during shelter-in-place
Bay Area company delivering COVID-19 protective gear to underserved communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: CA students may not return to school before summer, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Bay Area company delivering COVID-19 protective gear to underserved communities
Bay Area families adjust to studying, working under one roof during shelter-in-place
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
San Francisco-based 'Friendship Line' helps Bay Area seniors cope with COVID-19 anxiety
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
Kevin Durant tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Internet hackers hope to prey on your blind spots
SF company offers virtual workouts during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Tom Hanks shares update from self-isolation: 'We're all in this together'
More TOP STORIES News