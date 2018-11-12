EDUCATION

High school boys give Nazi salute in Prom photo; school officials investigating

BARABOO, Wis. --
A Wisconsin school district is investigating a photo of a group of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

Baraboo Superintendent Lori Mueller says she became aware of the photo Monday after it was posted on social media. Mueller says the photo appears to have been taken last spring and wasn't on school grounds.


Mueller says the photo doesn't reflect the district's values and that administrators will pursue appropriate action. Baraboo police are also investigating.



The photo of more than 60 male students dressed in suits shows many with their right arm extended upward. The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted that the photo is why it works hard "to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising."


Baraboo is a town of about 12,000 about 115 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
