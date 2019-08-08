Education

High school on Treasure Island becomes first in Calif. to offer free housing to students

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school on Treasure Island is now the first in the state to offer free housing to students.

In the video above, you can see the newly completed dorms at Life Learning Academy. San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped deliver some essentials to students there on Wednesday.

The public charter school provides special support to young people facing challenges, including homelessness.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Housing Crisis

Mayor Breed said she was deeply moved the first time she attended a graduation ceremony at the Academy. "I was sitting in the front row just boo-hooing the whole time over the stories I heard from the kids, who had overcome some of the most challenging of obstacles and made it through. And they couldn't believe they made it through," the mayor said.

The school has about 60 students. Nearly half will live in the new complex.
