STOCKTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Bear Creek High School newspaper in Stockton has published a profile on an 18-year-old student who works in the adult entertainment industry.
The newspaper, called "The Bruin Voice," says the school district wanted to review and approve the article about the adult entertainment star before it went to print. The superintendent threatened the newspaper's advisor with possible discipline, even dismissal if she refused.
Earlier this week, ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui interviewed the advisor and student reporter on Midday Live. They say the story they're running is not obscene, and follows school district policy.
"She was very excited to have us show people her actual story. I think there were a lot of rumors on campus about what she actually does. So she was excited to get her real story out there," said Bailey Kirkeby, Bear Creek High student journalist.
The district is now backing off, saying will not penalize the newspaper when the story is published. But the superintendent has asked for a disclaimer to run, noting the district's disapproval.
The district has released the following statement:
"Lodi Unified School District is very pleased that the process we have been engaged in regarding the Bear Creek High School newspaper has resulted in an article that meets legal requirements. We know that these experiences regarding controversies and debates help prepare our students to be successful as they pursue future efforts of higher education and career. We take our responsibility to our community very seriously and we will always be diligent in our efforts when student safety is at issue."
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
High school paper publishes article on student/adult entertainer | Vote here
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More