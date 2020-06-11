OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Today a lawsuit is expected to be filed against Oakland for police actions during protests. It comes after protesters marched to the mayor's house last night, demanding she defund the police.
Social justice organizations and individuals are filing a civil rights class-action lawsuit against the city of Oakland in response to crowd control tactics during protests on May 29 and June 3. The lawsuit is calling for an end to the use of tear gas, flash-bang grenades, and rubber bullets among other tactics used against protestors.
A memo by Oakland Police Interim Chief Susan Manheimer states the department is evaluating its crowd control policies in response to recent calls for action. The interim chief said with the mayor's support she is proposing the removal of the "carotid restraint" (a type of choke hold) as a use of force option. And continue to evaluate the "8 can't wait" reforms many activist have been calling for.
RELATED: Mother demands justice for daughter run over during Oakland protest, says 'she nearly died'
Meanwhile, protesters took this message directly to Mayor Libby Schaff's house last night. The large group made up of mainly young people chanted the names of the men and women killed by police. They're asking for OPD to be defunded and for those funds to be put into other areas like education and social services.
On the top of defunding police, on Midday Live yesterday Mayor Schaaf said: "We cannot afford to divest, we need to invest in better reformed policing."
She went on to talk about the $122 million in cuts to the cities upcoming budget and said the biggest cuts made were to the police department.
Federal lawsuit seeks Oakland police reform, marchers call on Oakland mayor to defund police
GEORGE FLOYD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News