LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff

PG&E has issued a power shutoff watch for most of the Bay Area that could affect up to hundreds of thousands of customers, among which are several schools.

We have compiled a list of the districts impacted below:
*possible closure but not confirmed yet

Castro Valley Unified School District
Jensen Ranch Elementary *
Palomares Elementary*
Proctor Elementary*
Canyon Middle*

Hayward Unified School District
Stonebrae Elementary*

Napa Valley Unified School District
Alta Heights Elementary
American Canyon High
American Canyon Middle
Bel Aire Park Magnet Elementary
Browns Valley Elementary
Canyon Oaks Elementary
Donaldson Way Elementary
Harvest Magnet Middle
McPherson Elementary
Mt George Elementary
Napa High
Napa Junction Magnet Elementary
Napa Valley Adult Education
Napa Valley Independent
New Technology High
Northwood Elementary
Phillips Magnet Elementary
Pueblo Vista Magnet Elementary
Redwood Middle
River Middle
Shearer Elementary
Silverado Middle
Snow Elementary
Stone Bridge School
Valley Oak High
Vichy Elementary
Vintage High
Willow Elementary
Yountville Elementary

San Leandro Unified School District
Bancroft Middle
Garfield Elementary
James Madison Elementary
James Monroe Elementary
Jefferson Elementary
John Muir Middle
Lighthouse Independent
Lincoln Alternative
McKinley Elementary
Roosevelt Elementary
San Leandro Adult
San Leandro High
Washington Elementary
Woodrow Wilson Elementary

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
