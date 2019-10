LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

PG&E is undergoing a second round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs that is impacting hundreds of thousands of customers, among which are several schools.Here are the lists of school districts closing for Thursday, Oct. 24:Only: Whited elementary, Inkley elementary, Madrone elementary, Sequoia elementary, Rincon Valley Charter School (Sequoia campus), Austin Creek elementaryOnly: Hidden Valley elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley middle, Maria Carillo highThis list will be updated as more information becomes available.