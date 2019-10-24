PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff

PG&E is undergoing a second round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs that is impacting hundreds of thousands of customers, among which are several schools.

Here are the lists of school districts closing for Thursday, Oct. 24:

Alexander Valley School District

Geyserville Unified School District

Rinson Valley Union School District
Only: Whited elementary, Inkley elementary, Madrone elementary, Sequoia elementary, Rincon Valley Charter School (Sequoia campus), Austin Creek elementary

Santa Rosa City Schools District
Only: Hidden Valley elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley middle, Maria Carillo high

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

