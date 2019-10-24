LIST: Schools impacted by PG&E power shutoff

Here are the lists of school districts closing for Thursday, Oct. 24:
Alexander Valley School District
Geyserville Unified School District
Rinson Valley Union School District
Only: Whited elementary, Inkley elementary, Madrone elementary, Sequoia elementary, Rincon Valley Charter School (Sequoia campus), Austin Creek elementary
Santa Rosa City Schools District
Only: Hidden Valley elementary, Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter, Rincon Valley middle, Maria Carillo high
This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
