WATCH LIVE: State Superintendent provides update on CA schools amid novel coronavirus pandemic

SFUSD school sites will remain closed through the end of the school year (June 2, 2020) and instruction will be delivered to every student through interactive teacher-led learning starting April 13. For more information, go to https://t.co/bjvXVxqTWq. — SF public schools (@SFUnified) April 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Superintendent Tony Thurmond is giving an update on California schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Six Bay Area counties officially announced that school campuses will not be reopening this academic year, following guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.In a joint press release, superintendents along with public health officers said schools will continue to transition to at-home, distance learning formats. School leaders will continue to use campus facilities to distribute school meals and provide childcare as determined by local needs.The counties that will not reopen school campuses this 2019-2020 year include: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco County.SFUSD said on Twitter that schools will start teacher led learning on April 13.After recently announcing campuses would remain closed for in-person learning until May 1 , Bay Area counties took action to review their closure timelines following last Wednesday's statements from Gov. Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond that California students would not likely be able to return to campus for school this 2019-2020 year. Thurmond emphasized that just because campuses are closed, class is still in session."The decision to further extend closures is critical for maintaining social distancing and protecting the health and safety of all San Mateo County and Bay Area residents," explained San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. "We will continue to work closely with school leaders and adjust our orders and guidance once the data reflects that we've significantly stemmed the spread of COVID-19."The decision to not reopen schools comes as local health officials continue to monitor safety guidelines and shelter-in-place orders. Local officials are now recommending that residents wear face coverings when out in public require all essential businesses to post social distancing protocols."The decision to extend the campus closure dates throughout the Bay Area was made jointly with Public Health Officials, district superintendents and County Superintendents in the Bay Area region. While campuses cannot reopen this academic year, the 2019-2020 school year has not ended. The remainder of the school year will be focused on continuing education support for students through distance learning options as described by The California Department of Education (CDE). By doing so, we can do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community as the health and well-being of our students, families, and staff remain our top priority, "said Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools.