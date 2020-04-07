Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: State Superintendent provides update on CA schools amid novel coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Superintendent Tony Thurmond is giving an update on California schools amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, Six Bay Area counties officially announced that school campuses will not be reopening this academic year, following guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis

In a joint press release, superintendents along with public health officers said schools will continue to transition to at-home, distance learning formats. School leaders will continue to use campus facilities to distribute school meals and provide childcare as determined by local needs.

The counties that will not reopen school campuses this 2019-2020 year include: Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco County.

SFUSD said on Twitter that schools will start teacher led learning on April 13.


RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: School, university closures related to COVID-19 in San Francisco Bay Area

After recently announcing campuses would remain closed for in-person learning until May 1, Bay Area counties took action to review their closure timelines following last Wednesday's statements from Gov. Newsom and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond that California students would not likely be able to return to campus for school this 2019-2020 year. Thurmond emphasized that just because campuses are closed, class is still in session.

RELATED: California schools closed through end of academic year, Gov. Newsom says

"The decision to further extend closures is critical for maintaining social distancing and protecting the health and safety of all San Mateo County and Bay Area residents," explained San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow. "We will continue to work closely with school leaders and adjust our orders and guidance once the data reflects that we've significantly stemmed the spread of COVID-19."

The decision to not reopen schools comes as local health officials continue to monitor safety guidelines and shelter-in-place orders. Local officials are now recommending that residents wear face coverings when out in public require all essential businesses to post social distancing protocols.

MAINTAIN LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

"The decision to extend the campus closure dates throughout the Bay Area was made jointly with Public Health Officials, district superintendents and County Superintendents in the Bay Area region. While campuses cannot reopen this academic year, the 2019-2020 school year has not ended. The remainder of the school year will be focused on continuing education support for students through distance learning options as described by The California Department of Education (CDE). By doing so, we can do our part to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community as the health and well-being of our students, families, and staff remain our top priority, "said Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, Santa Clara County Superintendent of Schools.



Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus crisis, submit yours via the form below or here.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronavirusschoolschool closingsschool closuresstudents
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Coronavirus: Bay Area schools shift to at-home classes after COVID-19 shutdown
MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
When will we go back to normal? Hopefully never, says Silicon Valley futurist
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Bay Area theaters stream performances during coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus News now: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus updates: SFUSD schools will remain closed until end of academic year
Bay Area theaters stream performances during coronavirus outbreak
SF supes announce ordinance to put unhoused in hotels
Gov. Newsom says coronavirus curve is 'bending' and 'stretching'
Activists worried about crew members still aboard Grand Princess cruise ship
Show More
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Tuesday's supermoon to be biggest, brightest of the year
Kittens take trip to Georgia Aquarium: VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News