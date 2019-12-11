SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is International Mountain Day and we are celebrating by speaking with two fascinating people that are making history on Mount Everest. This historic "National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition" lead Tom Matthews and Laura Mattas, expedition team members, to climb 27,600 feet to install a series of automatic weather stations on Mount Everest. to have a better understating of weather conditions and why glaciers in that area are disappearing. ABC7's Kristen Sze speaks with Tom and Laura about their adventure.
To better understand climate change, a National Geographic expedition scaled Mount Everest and made history
