SCHOOL EVACUATION

Mill Valley Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

Mill Valley police said Mill Valley Middle School has been evacuated as a precaution after a bomb threat Tuesday morning. (KGO-TV)

MILL VALLEY, Calif. --
Mill Valley police said Mill Valley Middle School has been evacuated as a precaution after a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

Parents may pick up their children at the Mill Valley Community Center at 180 Camino Alto, and all residents within a half-mile of the school are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

The Mill Valley police and fire departments evacuated the school at 425 Sycamore Ave. while it is inspected using a bomb canine unit.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
