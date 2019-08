Modern Mom: DIY back-to-school supplies with Sophie's Crafts

Super fun crafting with ⁦@Soph_World⁩ !! This notebook with built-in pencil pouch is just what your kids need for #BacktoSchool! Well show you how to make it next week on ⁦@abc7newsbayarea⁩! #crafting pic.twitter.com/hQuE61fsns — Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) August 14, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Back-to-school means time to drop hundreds of dollars on school supplies. Why not save a little on your annual expenditure while having a little crafting fun with your kids?Bay Area craft expert Sophie Maletsky shows ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze how to make two unique projects: a personalized notebook complete with a pencil pouch and a crayon holder made with plastic water bottles.Materials needed:Notebook with pencil pouch: notebook, zipper, duct tape, x-acto knifeCrayon holder: plastic water bottle, duct tape, sharpie, x-acto knife