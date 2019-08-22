Modern Mom: DIY back-to-school supplies with Sophie's Crafts

Bay Area craft expert Sophie Maletsky shows ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze how to make two unique projects: a personalized notebook complete with a pencil pouch and a crayon holder made with plastic water bottles.
Materials needed:
Notebook with pencil pouch: notebook, zipper, duct tape, x-acto knife
Crayon holder: plastic water bottle, duct tape, sharpie, x-acto knife
Super fun crafting with @Soph_World !! This notebook with built-in pencil pouch is just what your kids need for #BacktoSchool! Well show you how to make it next week on @abc7newsbayarea! #crafting pic.twitter.com/hQuE61fsns— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) August 14, 2019