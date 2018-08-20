BACK TO SCHOOL

Muni driver shortage prompts San Francisco Unified School District warning of possible delays

EMBED </>More Videos

The San Francisco Unified School District and some of its individual campuses are warning students, parents and staff that local bus service delays could mean delays getting to and from school today. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The San Francisco Unified School District and some of its individual campuses are warning students, parents and staff that local bus service delays could mean delays getting to and from school Monday - the district's first day of classes for the 2018-19 school year.

A message on the district website, and websites of several individual public schools reads, "An operator shortage has resulted in Muni delays across San Francisco, which Muni is working on addressing. Students and staff who ride Muni may experience delays getting to and from school."

RELATED: Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, commonly known as Muni, acknowledges it needs to get more drivers and light-rail operators on the road to improve service. Among the steps it says it is taking are converting approximately 60 part-time operators to full-time; increasing the size of all operator training classes; and certifying more than 200 operators to pilot the agency's newest LRV-4 light-rail cars.

Though the school district partners with school bus service First Student Inc. to provide yellow-bus service to and from each school, many district students ride Muni buses. Muni estimates that half of the San Francisco school district's 57,000 students use public buses or light rail to get to and from school each day.

RELATED: Florida teachers step up when fellow educator fighting cancer asks for donated sick days

The district says every middle school and high school in the San Francisco district is served by at least one Muni route.

For more stories on Muni, go to this page and for more back to school stories go to this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmass transittrafficmunischoolback to schoolSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BACK TO SCHOOL
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Students in largest Silicon Valley school district go back to class
Teachers donate sick days to help cancer patient
Colorado school district switches to 4-day week
More back to school
EDUCATION
105-year-old California man receives college diploma
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to school
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
Court: 5-year-old can use cannabis-based medicine at North Bay school
More Education
Top Stories
Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
AccuWeather Forecast: Foggy start leads to sunny afternoon
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Advocates demand end to late-night releases of female prisoners from Santa Rita Jail
Trump goes after Mueller, calling him 'disgraced and discredited'
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
San Rafael police investigate shooting
Show More
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
Warriors stars take part in inaugural Thompson Family Foundation Golf Tournament in SF
Drivers arrested in Richmond on suspicion of high-speed racing
Crews still working to fully contain Mendocino Complex Fires
Deadly Santa Rosa crash leads to DUI arrest for 71-year-old woman
More News