BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA

New California school superintendent talks about tough times, recent walkouts

EMBED </>More Videos

Part of building a better bay area is building better schools. But it's tough to make education better when we have a teacher crisis. ABC7 is taking a a weeklong look at what's happening in schools throughout the region. We're searching for solutions to keep good teachers; for our communities and our kids.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Class sizes, support staff, pay - these are all issues teachers across California are facing.

Watch the video player above for an interview with the state's new school Superintendent Tony Thurmond at ABC7.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.

ABC7 COVERAGE ON TEACHER CRISIS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachershousingjobscareerssalarybuilding a better bay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
Teachers living with parents to keep jobs
State mandates, high cost of living put pressure on Bay Area school districts
Bay Area teachers getting down payment help
Housing just for teachers to keep them in the Bay Area
More building a better bay area
EDUCATION
Teacher Crisis: Keeping educators in the Bay Area
Teachers living with parents to keep jobs
Oakland teachers hold 1 day walkout over contracts
State mandates, high cost of living put pressure on Bay Area school districts
Course helps Silicon Valley teens graduate to grown-up
More Education
Top Stories
WATCH TODAY: Trump expected to make new shutdown offer to Democrats
Women's March signs and calls to action: PHOTOS
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
East Bay 5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Women's March demonstrations around the country: PHOTOS
CA basketball team told to 'tone it down' after 116-10 victory
Show More
1st murder sentence commuted after passage of 'accomplice' law
Food banks helping unpaid TSA workers during shutdown
66 killed in fireball at illegal Mexico pipeline tap; 85 missing
Accuweather Forecast: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
Women's March returns to DC amid shutdown
More News