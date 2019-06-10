New Haven teachers ratify contract, will return to classrooms today

The strike is over: New Haven School District teachers will return to work on Monday.



Some teachers are concerned that the District issued the seniors final grades; they will check/change them if needed.



UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Sixty percent of the teachers voted in favor of the tentative agreement by the New Haven Unified School District."Things like this take time. This was a good starting place for this. We got their attention. The strike gave a new type of understanding to the district," said New Haven Teachers Association President, Joe Ku' e Angeles.In a statement the New Haven Unified School District explained the agreement, which includes: " 4% on-schedule pay increase over two years, 2018/19 and 2019/20, plus a 2.5% off-schedule pay increase for this year, 2018/19."There were 302 educators who voted for the tentative agreement and 200 who voted against it. But, now that the agreement has been ratified High School teachers will face a new challenge.Seniors last day of school was Friday even though there is still a week left of school. Normally they would have taken finals, but the district already gave them a grade."They came up with a plan on how to do that. They came up with this idea that based on grades already set on the record they would look at those grades and make some kind of assessment on what grades should be given to that student," said Angeles.On Monday some teacher will have to check those grades given by the district and change them if need be."They are going to make us responsible for those grades and all the legal issues that come with that are going to come back to us," said High School teacher Adriana Saavedra Luna.Colleen Weaver said she already saw a change in her daughter's grades online and had to take action, "She worked really hard before the strike and the second week during the strike we found out that she was failing. I had to call the school and asked what happened? They moved it back."Around 800 seniors will graduate next Saturday and according to the New Haven Teachers Association President approximately 120 of them could be at risk based on their final grade to graduate.We contacted the New Haven Unified School District for comment on these grades and haven't heard back.