EDUCATION

New virtual tutor program teaches Bay Area kids reading skills

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: New virtual tutor program teaches Bay Area kids reading skills (1 of 2)

Bay Area students inspired to read by virtual tutoring program

Pharaoh is just one of 130 student/tutor pairs across 13 classrooms in seven Bay Area schools.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Tutoring young and promising students is nothing new, but a program in the Bay Area is taking one-on-one tutoring to another level.

Surrounded by family in the halls of Oakland's Burckhalter Elementary School, 6-year-old Pharoah Stewart experienced a moment seven months in the making.

Pharaoh and his virtual tutor, Dan Oaks, met for the very first time in real life Monday.

RELATED: Teacher stories that will warm your heart

Until now, their relationship as student and tutor took place over headset and computer.

Pharaoh is just one of 130 student/tutor pairs across 13 classrooms in seven Bay Area schools.

EMBED More News Videos

Tutoring young and promising students is nothing new, but a program in the Bay Area is taking one-on-one tutoring to a new level.



Once a week for 30 minutes, working professionals like Dan, who works for Chase, partner with kids like Pharaoh though the nonprofit Innovations For Learning's Tutormate program.

"When I first met him, I thought he's just my friend, and then when I met with him all the time, he's now my best friend," beams Pharaoh.

The results have been impressive. Pharaoh's mother, Teika Anderson, said her son wasn't always so enthusiastic about reading.

"I did not want him to get settled in on video games and TV. I would express to him the joy of reading once you get into it, but it wasn't coming," Anderson said.
But since November, tutor Dan has seen a remarkable difference.

"He was reading slowly and not fluently in the beginning, and now he's reading stories. I am so proud of him," Dan said.

Pharaoh is now the one encouraging his peers to read.

"I would tell them, reading is so important. You need to read so you can get stronger," exclaimed Pharoah.

Tutormate is currently in 26 major markets across America and just recently launched in the Bay Area. Click here for more information if you're interested in getting your school on board with the program or becoming a corporate partner.

Click here for more stories and videos related to education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersstudentsschoolcomputersOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News