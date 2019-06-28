Education

New Jersey school district moves to ban 'pay-for-extra-credit' offers

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- A school district has drafted a policy for granting extra credit after a teacher allegedly offered it to students if they bought $20 tickets to a charity music festival.

Ridgewood Superintendent Daniel Fishbein says extra credit would remain at the discretion of teachers and couldn't be requested by students or parents under the policy developed by district administrators.

It states extra credit should relate to the curriculum, can't impact a student's grade more than 1 percent and can't require any fee or purchase of goods.

The new policy is expected to have its first reading when the board meets in July.

A parent had told school officials in May about the ticket offer. It came a day after her child was denied a chance to do academic work for extra credit because it was too late in the school year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationeducationcharityschool
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News