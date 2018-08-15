CANNABIS WATCH

North Bay girl back in public school after temporary ruling allowing her cannabis-based medication

Five-year-old Brooke Adams has a life-threatening condition known as Dravet Syndrome. (Family photo)

by Carlos Saucedo
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A 5-year-old girl with a rare condition started public school this week through a temporary court order that allows her to take cannabis-based medicine while a judge decides if her school can enforce a ban on the drug.

Brooke Adams has Dravet Syndrome, a rare condition that causes her to have seizures.

Her family has resorted to using cannabis oil to treat her and says the results have cutdown on hospital visits.

RELATED: North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at 5-year-old's school

Since drugs like marijuana are not allowed on campus, the Rincon Valley Union School District proposed Brooke be home schooled.

Her family is challenging the district and its policy.

"There needs to be bill or an amendment to the bill to allow all kids to access their medical marijuana that's legal in California," Brooke's mother Jana Adams said.

RELATED: US OK's cannabis-based prescription drug for seizures

The school says their hands are tied.

"We want to educate every child in our community. This is a lovely little girl. We have two different laws and we're stuck in the middle," Cathy Myers from the Rincon Valley Union School District said.

