Oakland school board officially approves $21.7 million in budget cuts

#HAPPENINGNOW @OUSDNews students were just chanting “Resign! Resign!” Now they are just screaming at school board that just approved $21.7 million in cuts, including to foster and restorative justice programs, libraries. #abc7now @OaklandEA pic.twitter.com/p2Uojyt6Ge — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 4, 2019

#HAPPENINGNOW After @OUSDNews board approves $21.7 in cuts students approach board and scream in protest. Meeting in recess for now. #abc7now @OaklandEA pic.twitter.com/n1VT8Gkttg — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 4, 2019

#HAPPENINGNOW Former @CityofOakland mayor and school board member @jeanquan speaking before the current @OUSDNews board...urging them not to cut funding to restorative justice and support services for foster youth. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/c39LuucBEX — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 4, 2019

#HAPPENINGNOW @OUSDNews school board meeting is highly-contentious. This man had the microphone cut off, but he kept talking...angrily. The board is considering $21.7 million in budget cuts they say are necessary to give teachers negotiated wage increase. @OaklandEA #abc7now pic.twitter.com/R2oELlclm4 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) March 4, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hours after the Oakland teacher strike officially ended, Oakland Unified School District approved almost $22 million in cuts to school programs.After the cuts were approved, students protested at the board meeting.The district said the cuts are needed in order to fund the new deal to raise teacher salaries by 11 percent, with a one-time 3 percent bonus.The deal was approved by 58 percent of teachers.The programs most impacted by the cuts will be school libraries, restorative justice and support services for foster youth.