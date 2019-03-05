Oakland Teacher Strike

Oakland school board officially approves $21.7 million in budget cuts

Oakland Technical High School teacher Cris Bautista, center, gestures to motorists as he pickets in front of the school, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Hours after the Oakland teacher strike officially ended, Oakland Unified School District approved almost $22 million in cuts to school programs.

After the cuts were approved, students protested at the board meeting.

RELATED: Oakland teachers approve new contract ending 7-day strike

The district said the cuts are needed in order to fund the new deal to raise teacher salaries by 11 percent, with a one-time 3 percent bonus.

The deal was approved by 58 percent of teachers.



The programs most impacted by the cuts will be school libraries, restorative justice and support services for foster youth.

See more stories and videos related to the Oakland teacher strike.




Report a Typo
Related topics:
educationoaklandteacherstrikeunionsoakland teacher striketeachers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to appear on 'Midday Live' on Tuesday
Oakland teachers approve new contract ending 7-day strike
VIDEO: Oakland school board member puts hand on teacher's throat
Teacher's union reach tentative agreement made with Oakland Unified
TOP STORIES
A young Steph Curry fan gets the surprise of a lifetime.
Brief break from the rain by the end of the week
Sisters found alive after being lost in Humboldt Co. wilderness
Source: Warriors set to sign Bogut for stretch run
Georgia college professor holds student's baby so he can take notes
Giants CEO taking leave of absence after altercation with wife
Public memorial held for SF Public Defender Jeff Adachi
Show More
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
Rally to support homeless students at San Jose State
Tamron Hall pregnant with first child at 48
How to spot stroke warning signs, symptoms
More TOP STORIES News