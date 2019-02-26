Day 4: Striking teachers in Oakland say, “The rest of the country is watching us.” @OUSDNews @OaklandEA pic.twitter.com/VS7AEa7kGI — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 26, 2019

JUST IN: @OUSDNews is reporting loses due to the strike. “Our data shows that about 6% of our students have attended school on average during the strike.

We approximate about $1 million net loss per day.” — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) February 27, 2019

It's now day four of the Oakland teacher strike, but there has been some progress made in talks between the union and district, ABC7 News has learned.Monday night's negotiations to end the teacher strike wrapped up at 10 p.m. Sources tell ABC7 news that State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and his team are in the process of looking over the district's finances to try to find some common ground.Since the strike began, teachers have rallied and marched.Last week teachers were offered an 8.5 percent compensation package, but the teachers are holding out for more, including smaller class sizes and demanding more counselors and nurses.For every day that students are out of school, the Oakland Unified School District fails to receive daily attendance funds. According to Oakland Unified, only six percent of students have attended school on average during the strike and they are losing approximatly $1-million per day.In the meantime, strike or no strike, high school seniors in Oakland still have to fill out their financial aid forms. Four centers were set up this week to help students with the FAFSA.Centers are open every day this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.