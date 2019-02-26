OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Oakland Unified officials say 6-percent of students attending class during strike, losing $1-million per day

EMBED </>More Videos

The Oakland teacher strike has entered day four with no labor agreement reached, but State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is now mediating talks between the two sides. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
It's now day four of the Oakland teacher strike, but there has been some progress made in talks between the union and district, ABC7 News has learned.

RELATED: Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending

Monday night's negotiations to end the teacher strike wrapped up at 10 p.m. Sources tell ABC7 news that State Superintendent Tony Thurmond and his team are in the process of looking over the district's finances to try to find some common ground.



Since the strike began, teachers have rallied and marched.

Last week teachers were offered an 8.5 percent compensation package, but the teachers are holding out for more, including smaller class sizes and demanding more counselors and nurses.

For every day that students are out of school, the Oakland Unified School District fails to receive daily attendance funds. According to Oakland Unified, only six percent of students have attended school on average during the strike and they are losing approximatly $1-million per day.


In the meantime, strike or no strike, high school seniors in Oakland still have to fill out their financial aid forms. Four centers were set up this week to help students with the FAFSA.

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Resources for parents here

Centers are open every day this week from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Check out more stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationOakland Teacher Strikeschool resourceseducationteacherteachersstrikeunionsOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
Oakland teachers ready for third day of strike
Oakland teachers prepared to continue strike to next week
Moms provide emergency daycare during Oakland teacher strike
More Oakland Teacher Strike
EDUCATION
QUICK TIP: How to get better grades!
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
Oakland teachers ready for third day of strike
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
More Education
Top Stories
Residents ordered to evacuate near Russian River
TIMELINE: Atmospheric River making its way across Bay Area
Crews rescue 2 people from mudslide along Russian River
Oakland man sentenced to 15.5 years for supporting ISIS
Heavy rains cause flooding, closing roads in Marin County
Napa River rising to flood stage
SFFD rescue dog after it falls 15 feet off cliff at Fort Funston
Sausalito mudslide work continues
Show More
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
California's attorney general talks immigrant detainment
42-Hour ordeal ends for stranded Amtrak Passengers
Lafayette students donate to Dominican Republic after Hurricane Maria
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
More News