Oakland teachers' bargaining team to meet with district ahead of planned strike

Wednesday is the last day of school for teachers in Oakland who plan to start their strike on Thursday.It's also the last day for parents to figure out what to do if they don't want their kids to cross the picket line.There are options. One of them is the North Oakland Rec Center -- this will be open for kids whose parents have to work but don't want their kids to cross the picket line and go to school.Teachers hosted a meeting for parents Tuesday night to tell them about the strike and to offer options for their kids.The teachers have created what they are calling solidarity schools, where kids can go and volunteer teachers will be on hand to supervise them.The district says schools will be open and is asking parents to send their kids to class.But many say they don't want their kids to cross the picket line."I have some time off work, fortunately, so Gray is gonna stay home with me and we'll be out on the picket line in the morning then go downtown for the actions," said parent Chris Vlasses.The strike is set to start at 6 a.m. Thursday. But in a new development, the teachers' bargaining team has agreed to meet with the district Wednesday morning.The union says the district has made a bargaining proposal. It falls short of their demands but their union says they will go listen to what they have to say.If no agreement is reached, the strike starts Thursday.