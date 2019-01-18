EDUCATION

Oakland teachers holding 1 day 'sick-out' to protest contract talks

Oakland teachers are holding a one day "sick out" today to protest contract talks with the district. Administrators say schools will still be open and substitute teachers will be brought in.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland teachers are holding a one day "sick out" today to protest contract talks with the district. Administrators said students will have modified schedules, but schools will stay open. Substitute teachers are being brought in.

The teachers held a walkout last month. Administrators called in substitute teachers that day to keep classes open. Teachers said they are doing this because they are frustrated with the pace of contract negotiations and they are fighting for smaller class sizes and bigger paychecks.

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond was in the ABC7 studios Thursday and said the state needs to spend more money on education.

"California ranks somewhere close to 45th in the nation in per-pupil spending. In order for us to take our rightful place as number one. We have to come up with permanent revenue sources for improving education," said Thurmond.

In a press release about today's walkout, Oakland teachers say: "We demand that OUSD prioritize investing in students and classrooms to ensure that teachers can stay in Oakland and that our students get the support they need to succeed."

Teachers will rally at Oakland Tech High School for an hour starting at 8 a.m. then they will march to school district headquarters.
