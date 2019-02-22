Oakland teachers prepared to continue strike to next week

After a second day on the picket lines, there is no end in sight.While negotiations continue the union is making it clear they are not backing down on their demands that include a raise, smaller class sizes, and an end to school closures."The community of Oakland, parents are standing strong for community schools and saying no to school closures," said teachers' union president Keith Brown.ABC7 News was told if significant progress is not made this weekend 3,000 ponchos have already been ordered for people to be ready to strike in the rain.