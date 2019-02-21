OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE

Teacher Strike: Oakland educators rally for better wages, classroom improvements

EMBED </>More Videos

Out of the classroom and onto the picket line. Thousands of Oakland teachers have on strike over higher wages and smaller class sizes. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Out of the classroom and onto the picket line. Thousands of Oakland teachers have on strike over higher wages and smaller class sizes.

OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Here's what you need to know

Educators rallied at 86 schools on Thursday and in front of city hall to fight for better wages and conditions in the classroom. Negotiations are expected to resume Friday morning.

Watch the video player above to hear from teachers in Oakland in the full report by ABC7's Lyanne Melendez.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachersstrikealameda countyunionsteacherOakland Teacher StrikeOakland
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
La huelga de maestros de Oakland continúa hasta el viernes
Oakland rec centers take in students during teacher strike
More Oakland Teacher Strike
EDUCATION
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
SJSU named 'Most Underrated School in US'
Outraged parents confront Oakland Unified School District's Superintendent
La huelga de maestros de Oakland continúa hasta el viernes
More Education
Top Stories
Student stabbed 3 times at Union City high school
Day 2 of the teacher strike in Oakland brings energy, resolve
Enjoy the weekend! Storm door could open Monday
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
Vote! Which dress should Dion wear to the Oscars?
SPONSORED: Oscar frontrunner Regina King shines in 'Beale Street'
Show More
Student accused of creating drug app scheduled to appear in court
Perris torture case: Turpins plead guilty to multiple charges, accept plea deal
What's next for Jussie Smollett? Possible big police bill
Video shows young conservative activists being assaulted on Berkeley Campus
SJSU named 'Most Underrated School in US'
More News