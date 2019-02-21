OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --Out of the classroom and onto the picket line. Thousands of Oakland teachers have on strike over higher wages and smaller class sizes.
OAKLAND TEACHER STRIKE: Here's what you need to know
Educators rallied at 86 schools on Thursday and in front of city hall to fight for better wages and conditions in the classroom. Negotiations are expected to resume Friday morning.
Watch the video player above to hear from teachers in Oakland in the full report by ABC7's Lyanne Melendez.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Oakland teacher strike.